Cedar Springs finishes playoff run against DeWitt in regional final

DeWitt 42, Cedar Springs 14

Cedar Springs fell behind DeWitt 21-0 at halftime of their division three regional final at Grand Ledge High School and could not recover in 42-14 loss.

"We weren't sharp. We were flat," Red Hawks head coach Gus Kapolka said. "Tried really hard all week to overcome kind of the hangover affect from the Muskegon game and we knew it was going to be tough and just couldn't shake it. Proud of our kids and the way they fought in the second half, but just couldn't get enough juice."

Cedar Springs got on the board thanks to a 3-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Aiden Brunin, but trailed 28-7 at that point.

FOX 17 Cedar Springs football



Brunin added an 18-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

"I love this group we got really close and we had some tragedies happen over the season," Brunin said. "I know everybody on that team, nothing is going to be able to beat them, nothing is going to be able to put them in the ground and just being able to accomplish what we accomplished just means a lot with that group of brothers."

