Cedar Springs and Rockford players answer questions about 1981 ahead of game of the week matchup

(FOX 17) — Cedar Springs (1-0) and Rockford (1-0) are set to meet Thursday night in the game of the week for week two on the Blitz.

The neighboring schools have not played in football since 1981.

We went to each team's practice on Wednesday to ask some of the players what they know about 1981.

"They might be stumped I don't know how they'll do," Rockford second year head coach Brent Cummings said about his players knowledge of 1981. "I could ask my dad he'd probably remember a few things.

Who was the president of the United States in 1981?

"1981," Rockford senior running back Gabe Spees thought. "I'm going to say Carter?"

"Barak O'bama," Cedar Springs seniror quarterback Aiden Brunin said jokingly. "I don't know."

"Was it Ronald Reagan?" Rams senior quarterback Zak Ahern correctly replied.

"Reagan!" Cedar Springs senior tight end and defensive end Blake Scheer said knowingly.

Anonymous/AP FILE - In this July 13, 1980, file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Ronald Reagan, left smiles with Bill Brock, right, Republican National Chairman, during a news conference in Los Angeles. Brock, a former Tennessee senator and Republican chairman who rebuilt the party after the Watergate scandal, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, family friend Tom Griscom said. He was 90. (AP Photo/File)

How about a popular singer or band in 1981?

"Were the beatles then?" Ahern asked.

"Were the Eagles popular in 1981?" Brunin wondered.

"Hall and Oates." Scheer answered.

"There are so many to chose from," Spees said. "Run DMC."

How about a movie from 1981?

"1981, Jaws?" Scheer asked.

"Top Gun." Spees said,

"Oh, I have no idea." Ahern replied.

How about a popular TV show from 1981?

"The Brady Bunch or whatever?" Brunin exclaimed.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS Six youngsters who only recently met line up outside a Los Angeles, Ca. courtroom June 18, 1969 to await approval of contracts calling for them to play brothers and sisters on a new television series. The series, called "The Brady Bunch," is about a widower with three boys who marries a widow with three girls and will premiere on ABC-TV in September. Left to right: Susan Olsen, 8; Michael Lookinland, 8 1/2; Eve Plumb, 11; Christopher Knight, 11; Maureen McCormick, 12; Barry Williams, 14. (AP Photo)

"Disappointing what I saw here today considering I had both of them in a US History class at one point," ninth year Cedar Springs head coach Gus Kapolka said. "Although typically when we get to the 80's it is towards the end of the school year and I think they are ready to be done with it."

None of that will matter Thursday night when Cedar Springs and Rockford kick it off at 7 p.m. Carlson-Munger Stadium.