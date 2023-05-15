CC's Durral Brooks commits to Michigan basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After receiving multiple offers to play college basketball, Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks announced that he's going to play at the University of Michigan.

Brooks has been a part of the Cougar team that has been to two final four's in the last three years, including a state championship in 2021. He is the highest ranked guard in Michigan in the Class of 2024 and the Wolverines are lucky to have him.

He said that the family atmosphere and ability to grow his game is the reason that he wanted to play for Juwan Howard.

"I would say, how much of a family they are, like how together they are. How they interacted with my family made a difference for me. The school, I want to go to school for business, they have a good business school," said Brooks.

Phat will be following in the footsteps of another Grand Rapids native, Kobe Bufkin who has played the last two years at U of M.

"He didn't recruit me but Kobe (Bufkin), growing up with him and seeing him doing what he's doing, going to play at the next level. All of those things were a factor in me thinking that Michigan would be the perfect place for me," said Brooks.

He averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists during his junior season. He also passed the 1,000 point mark this past season.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter