Catholic Central Hockey downs Forest Hills Central

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Catholic Central was coming off back to back shutout wins and hosted Forest Hills Central on Friday.

The Cougars only scored one goal in the first period but stormed back with three in the second and one in the third to beat the Rangers. FHC did also score, 14 seconds into the second period.

Final score 5-1. GRCC will host Livonia Stevenson on Saturday at Southside.

