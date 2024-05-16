Catholic Central girls lax ends regular season unbeaten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls lacrosse ends the regular season with a perfect 18-0 record after beating East Grand Rapids 20-10 on Wednesday.

Catholic Central 20, East Grand Rapids 10

The Cougars were led by Claire Marosi with nearly a dozen goals. Cate Marshall, Sarah Rott and Lily Engstrom also found the back of the net for CC.

They are the number one ranked team in the state in any division according to the MHSAA MPR rankings and will have a first round bye in the regional tournament starting next week.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

