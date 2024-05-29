Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Catholic Central boys lacrosse wins regionals over Forest Hills Northern

Catholic Central 15, Forest Hills Northern 10
Posted at 11:22 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 23:22:10-04

(WXMI) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central is heading to the Division 2 state quarterfinals after knocking off Forest Hills Northern in the regional final 15-10.

Catholic Central jumped out to a big lead thanks to goals from Keaton Davis and Conner Wolf. The Cougars lead 9-1 at halftime. In the second half, Forest Hills Northern tightened it up but Catholic Central hung on to capture the regional final.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central will take on Forest Hills Eastern in the Division 2 quarterfinal on Friday. The game will be played at Forest Hills Northern. We'll have those highlights for you on Friday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book