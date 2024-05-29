Catholic Central boys lacrosse wins regionals over Forest Hills Northern

(WXMI) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central is heading to the Division 2 state quarterfinals after knocking off Forest Hills Northern in the regional final 15-10.

Catholic Central jumped out to a big lead thanks to goals from Keaton Davis and Conner Wolf. The Cougars lead 9-1 at halftime. In the second half, Forest Hills Northern tightened it up but Catholic Central hung on to capture the regional final.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central will take on Forest Hills Eastern in the Division 2 quarterfinal on Friday. The game will be played at Forest Hills Northern. We'll have those highlights for you on Friday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)