Cast one last vote for a Blitz Play of the Week in 2024

WEST MICHIGAN — It was district finals weekend in high school football and the final week of the FOX 17 Blitz. That means you have one last chance to pick the Blitz Play of the Week.

Here are the nominees:



Hudsonville's Trenton Naber with a game-sealing interception

Newaygo double pass with Sebastian Belanger catching the TD pass

Forest Hills Central's Ty Ryan catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage and rumbling 50 plus yards for the TD

Voting is open through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)