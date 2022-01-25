Casey Longo resigns after 6 seasons as EGR head football coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Casey Longo has resigned as head football coach at East Grand Rapids after 16 years coaching in the program, the last six as head coach.

"This was not an easy decision, but at this time, I know it is the best decision for my family and me," Longo said in his resignation letter. "I would like to thank all the players, parents, school administration, coaches, and the EGR community for everything you have done for the program as well as for my family and me."

The Pioneers were 40-22 in Longo's six seasons as head coach which included five trips to the playoffs and two district championships (2019 & 2020).

