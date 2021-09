(FOX 17) — Oakridge head football coach Cary Harger has been named the Detroit Lions coach of the week.

The Eagles knocked off West Michigan Conference rival Whitehall last Thursday to move to 2-0 on the young season.

Harger is 91-21 (.813) in his 11 seasons as head coach at Oakridge.

The Eagles have won five WMC titles, three district crowns and a regional championship back in 2013.

Under Harger's watch, Oakridge has never won fewer than seven games in a season.