Carson City runs past Morley-Stanwood The Eagles moves to 2-0 on the season Carson City beat Morley Stanwood, 40-8 By: Jason Hutton Posted at 12:56 AM, Sep 03, 2021 MORLEY, Mich. — Carson City rolled to a 40-8 win over Morley Stanwood.The Eagles improve to 2-0 on the season.