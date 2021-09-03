Carson City runs past Morley-Stanwood

The Eagles moves to 2-0 on the season

Posted at 12:56 AM, Sep 03, 2021

MORLEY, Mich. — Carson City rolled to a 40-8 win over Morley Stanwood. The Eagles improve to 2-0 on the season.

