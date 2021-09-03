Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Carson City runs past Morley-Stanwood

The Eagles moves to 2-0 on the season
items.[0].videoTitle
Carson City beat Morley Stanwood, 40-8
Posted at 12:56 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 00:56:22-04

MORLEY, Mich. — Carson City rolled to a 40-8 win over Morley Stanwood.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 on the season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time