Carson City-Crystal football coach Tim Swore named Detroit Lions coach of the week

(FOX 17) — The Detroit Lions have named Carson City-Crystal head football coach Tim Swore as their coach of the week for week five of the season.

Swore is in his second year with the Eagles and has led the program to a 5-0 start after a 53-30 win over Coleman last week.

Swore is 11-2 at CCC and 89-47 in 14 total seasons as a high school football head coach.

He started the program at NorthPointe Christian in 2008 and led the Mustangs for 11 seasons with a 71-41 record winning OK Silver conference championships in 2013 and 2015 and division six regional titles in both 2014 and 2015.

FOX 17 Tim Swore

Swore coached Faith Christian in Orlando, Florida in 2019 to a 7-4 season.

The Eagles will look to run their record to 6-0 this Friday when they host Detroit Cody (2-3) from the Detroit Public School League.