Calvin girls beat NPC to split OK Silver title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Godwin Heights boys basketball defeats Sparta 63-58 in conference play.
Calvin Christian girls take down NorthPointe Christian on the road 48-35. The two teams are now tied for 1st in the OK Silver.
Rockford boys stay undefeated in the OK Red with a 71-57 over Hudsonville.
Lowell girls beat Forest Hills Northern on the road 49-27.
Schoolcraft boys move to 16-3 this season after beating Battle Creek Lakeview 64-38.
Kalamazoo Christian girls pick up another win on the season with a 51-29 win over Martin.
