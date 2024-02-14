Calvin girls beat NPC to split OK Silver title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Godwin Heights boys basketball defeats Sparta 63-58 in conference play.

Calvin Christian girls take down NorthPointe Christian on the road 48-35. The two teams are now tied for 1st in the OK Silver.

Rockford boys stay undefeated in the OK Red with a 71-57 over Hudsonville.

Lowell girls beat Forest Hills Northern on the road 49-27.

Schoolcraft boys move to 16-3 this season after beating Battle Creek Lakeview 64-38.

Kalamazoo Christian girls pick up another win on the season with a 51-29 win over Martin.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter