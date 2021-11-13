Caledonia's magical season ends in regional final

Traverse City Central 42, Caledonia 14

Caledonia fell behind 21-0 Friday to Traverse City Central in a division two regional final and could not recover in a 42-14 loss on a snow covered field at Grandville High School.

The Fighting Scots got on the board in the second quarter when Owen Graham scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but Cal would trailed 35-7 at the half.

The Scots other touchdown came on a 24-yard pass from Mason McKenzie to Nick Fox on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Caledonia had a tough time stopping Trojan senior quarterback and Notre Dame commit Josh Burnham who ran for four touchdowns in the game.

The Fighting Scots won 10 games and a district championship in head coach Derek Pennington's first season as head coach.

"It was awesome, awesome to play with those guys," junior quarterback Mason McKenzie said. "It was a lot of fun all year."

"Super proud of our kids," Pennington added. "For us to come into a new program and go 10-2 and come within a play or two of winning the OK Red and win the district, kids got a lot to be proud of. Tonight didn't turn out like we wanted but really proud of our kids."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

