Caledonia soccer earns revenge against West Ottawa

CALEDONIA, Mich. — After a bitter 2-1 loss two weeks ago, Caledonia girls lacrosse earned revenge in their Monday night meeting against West Ottawa.

The Fighting Scots score two girls in the first 15 minutes of the game giving them a comfortable lead for most of the game.

They scored again in the second half when Jocelyn Herrema passed to Gracie Gortmaker, making it 3-0.

"We played them two weeks ago and we lost 2-1. It was a really rough game. So this game really meant a lot for us to show what we can really do. And so as we played today and won it really proved how good we are as a team and confirmed our power," said Jocelyn Herrema.

"I think it's going to be helpful for going into the next few games because we're going to have that mentality. Like trying to win the next few games," said Gracie Gortmaker.

The Panther did end up getting on the board with 6:26 left in the game. Aisnley Gibbs was able to settle the throw in pass and sneak the ball inside the left post for a goal.

Despite that goal, junior goalie Davanee Balczak had seven saves in this game.

"It feels great because even though I think we did really good, it's a good feeling to come back. Like the revenge tour and being able to show them that we are really this good and that we have a chance at competing in the future," said Davanee Balczak.

The Scots are 7-2 in the OK Red, sitting in second place behind Hudsonville who is 9-0.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter