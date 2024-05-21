Caledonia boys lacrosse wins opening regional game

(WXMI) — Caledonia boys lacrosse beat Holland Christian in the first round of regionals 12-1 on Monday night.

The Scots came out strong scoring five goals in the first quarter. Caledonia continued with another seven goals in the second quarter. The game was postponed due to severe weather at halftime and ultimately called final.

Caledonia will play Mattawan on Friday in the regional semi-final.

