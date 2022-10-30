Caledonia beats Grandville, will play Rockford in district final

KENTWOOD, Mich. — After falling to Rockford in the last game of the regular season, Caledonia football opened up their 2022 playoff run with a 48-26 win against Grandville on Saturday.

These two teams met during the regular season in OK-Red play and the Scots also won that matchup 50-40. They got back in the win column after Mason Mckenzie faked the hand off and ran it 53 yards into the end zone for the first score of the game.

Mckenzie scored twice in the first half alone and helped get Caledonia the district semi final win. They will now have a rematch against Rockford for the district final. Those two teams played each other last Friday but the Rams got the win in that game 38-15.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

