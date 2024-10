(WXMI) — Byron Center 2, Oxford 1

Forest Hills Northern 2, Grand Rapids Christian 1

Forest Hills Northern 2, Grand Rapids Christian 1

Elk Rapids 3, Hartford 0

Western Michigan Christian 1, Calvin Christian 0

Western Michigan Christian 1, Calvin Christian 0

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)