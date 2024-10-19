Byron Center fends off Muskegon in an iconic Blitz Battle

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — In a crucial OK Green matchup, Byron Center took down Muskegon 17-14 on home turf.

The two teams shared touchdowns back and forth throughout the first half of this game, but it came down to the wire.

To start the 4th quarter, Muskegon scored on a deep pass from James Young to Demetrious Rainey-Brown. But BC quarterback Landon Tungate needed to extend their lead. And he did, with a short TD run that made it 17-14.

Byron Center 17, Muskegon 14

Muskegon had a chance to score one final time on 4th and goal at the four yard line, but it was an incomplete pass thrown after a swarm of Bulldogs took down Young.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)