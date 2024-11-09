Byron Center fends off Mona Shores in the second half to claim district title

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Byron Center football claimed their second straight district title in division two with a 30-23 win over Mona Shores.

This was an OK Green matchup where back in week four, the Sailors beat the Bulldogs 14-12. This game was much different.

Byron Center started the scoring early in the first quarter with a pass from Landon Tungate to Will Lake. They would score one more touchdown, and a field goal before halftime, making it 23-0 at the break.

But that game was far from over, even after BC scored again to start the third quarter. Mona Shores stormed back and scored three times unanswered to tie things up at 23 all with 8:33 left in the game.

The Bulldogs would march down the field and earn a one yard TD run from Tungate to give them back the lead. The Sailors took the ball down to the 10 on the ensuing drive, threatening to score. But the pass from Pittman was pulled down in the end zone from Will Lake to seal up the win.

Byron Center now faces Portage Central at home next week in the regional final.

