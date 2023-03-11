Byron Center, East Grand Rapids finish as hockey state runner ups

PYLMOUTH, Mich. — For the second time in three years, Byron Center hockey finished as the state runner ups in division two.

The Bulldogs met up against Brother Rice in a rematch of that 2021 game. BC advanced to the championship by beating U of D Jesuit on Thursday in the state semi final, 8-4.

Remi Monaghan Carson MacKenzie hugs teammates



Byron Center jumped out to an early lead in the first period with goals from Logan Nickolaus and Cade Pratt. Neither team scored in the second period, but in the third Brother Rice scored four unanswered goals in the last ten minutes to win the game. Final score 4-2.

"It means the world to me to put on this jersey every day. To wear the orange, black and white is something I'll never forget. I want to thank all the fans, family members, all the coaches for coming out every day and supporting us. I just hope people never forget what we've done and that it continues to grow," said senior goalie Carson MacKenzie.

MacKenzie had 31 saves in this game and totaled 360 saves this season. Senior forward and State Champs player of the year candidate, Logan Nickolaus, finished the year with 27 goals.

"It (the game) just proves how hard and how bad we want it. So hopefully the underclassmen can see how much work we put in, day in and day out. The 5:30am practices, every day just coming to the rink as hard as we can and just leaving that legacy," said senior Logan Nickalous.

In division three, East Grand Rapids was looking to finish their underdog season as they faced off against Flint Powers Catholic. The Pioneers were 16-11-2 coming into the game and were the No. 4 seed. They beat No. 1 Houghton in overtime on Friday to make it to the final.

Remi Monaghan East Grand Rapids hockey

EGR got down early and trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period. With 13:48 left in the second, senior Tyler Sikkenga scored their first goal of the game. He scored again in the third period, tying the game at 2-2 with 8:00 left to play.

It looked like the game was going to overtime once again, but Powers scored a breakaway goal with just 4.6 remaining. The Pioneers fall 3-2 and become the 2023 division three runners up.

"I am so grateful to this team. They've given their hearts in every game here and it's just a bummer to have it end this way but there's nothing to be ashamed of. We gave it our all and we have to go home with our heads held high," said senior Tyler Sikkegma.

"You know this one stings but I think this weekend that we can play with some of the best teams in the state. I'm proud of our kids, they left everything out there and they have nothing to be ashamed of," said Head Coach Chris Newton.

