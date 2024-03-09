Byron Center brings home first hockey state title

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Byron Center wins their first hockey state championship with a 6-1 win over Trenton.

The Bulldogs were led by senior Jackson Frosyland with three goals. Cade Pratt had two goals and Braxon McKee had one goal.

CHAMPIONS!!!



Byron Center beats Trenton 6-1 to win their 1st hockey state title and the 1st in west Michigan since 2011! pic.twitter.com/JRJj1Lj5Hb — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) March 9, 2024

BC avenges their 2nd place finish from last year, falling to Brother Rice. This is the first hockey state title in any division for a team from West Michigan since 2011. And the first title since 2000 in division two.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)