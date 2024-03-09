Watch Now
Byron Center brings home first hockey state title

Byron Center Hockey wins state championship
Remi Monaghan
Byron Center Hockey wins state championship
Byron Center Hockey wins state championship
Posted at 2:30 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 14:36:02-05

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Byron Center wins their first hockey state championship with a 6-1 win over Trenton.

The Bulldogs were led by senior Jackson Frosyland with three goals. Cade Pratt had two goals and Braxon McKee had one goal.

BC avenges their 2nd place finish from last year, falling to Brother Rice. This is the first hockey state title in any division for a team from West Michigan since 2011. And the first title since 2000 in division two.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

