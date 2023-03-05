Watch Now
Byron Center beats Mattawan, Plymouth bound for final four

Byron Center 7, Mattawan 1
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 23:09:31-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Byron Center hockey is officially headed to the division two final four after a 7-1 win against Mattawan. The two teams faced off at Wings West in Kalamazoo and the Bulldogs came out on top.

Jackson Froysland lead the Dogs with four goals on Saturday. Brady Breit, Luke Laska, and Cade Pratt also scored for BC to total those seven goals.

The MHSAA will re-seed the finalist on Sunday, March 5th and we will then find out who Byron Center will play on Thursday. The semifinals take place at the USA Ice Arena in Plymouth.

