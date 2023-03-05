Byron Center beats Mattawan, Plymouth bound for final four

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Byron Center hockey is officially headed to the division two final four after a 7-1 win against Mattawan. The two teams faced off at Wings West in Kalamazoo and the Bulldogs came out on top.

Jackson Froysland lead the Dogs with four goals on Saturday. Brady Breit, Luke Laska, and Cade Pratt also scored for BC to total those seven goals.

The MHSAA will re-seed the finalist on Sunday, March 5th and we will then find out who Byron Center will play on Thursday. The semifinals take place at the USA Ice Arena in Plymouth.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

