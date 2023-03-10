Byron Center advances to D2 hockey state finals

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — For the second time in three years Byron Center hockey will play for a state championship. The Bulldogs beat U of D Jesuit 8-4 in the division two state semi finals to advance to the title game on Saturday. Thursdays game was the first time they had been back at USA arena since their state championship loss in 2021.

"Overflowed with emotions. I'll never forget walking through these halls after losing sophomore year. It all comes back to you and reminds you why you're here because the job's not finished," said senior goalie Carson Mackenzie when asked about what it was like to be back at USA Arena since that loss.

Going into the third period Byron Center was up 4-0 but they found themselves in the penalty box quite a bit. "I guess we just stuck to it. We just fought through it and we gotta stay out of the box, stay disciplined. If we play our game, we should be fine going forward," said senior forward Logan Nickolaus.

Jackson Frosyland led he Bulldogs with three goals tonight. "My teammates are working their bums off," said the junior forward. "They just feed me the puck and I put it in the net. And we work together, we work for each other and that's what allows us to score our goals,".

"Third period is where we got into a little bit of penalty trouble and with that comes a lot of opportunities for their team and they took advantage so hats off to them. You have to love watching high school hockey, that right there. They didn't let off and it was amazing to me to watch our boys just answer. There are some things we have to work on here following that game but couldn't be happier for our young men. I want this so bad for them," said head coach Jordan Steger.

Last time Byron Center played in the championship was in 2021 where they lost to brother rice. They'll have a chance to avenge that loss on Saturday against the warriors once again.

The championship game will happen on Saturday, March 11th at 11:05am at USA Arena in Plymouth.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

