Brooks, Alderink named finalist for Mr. Basketball 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the high school basketball regular season comes to a close this week, the four finalists for the Mr. Basketball 2024 awards. Two of the four are from west Michigan.

-Durral Brooks, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

The CC senior averages 26 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. During his freshman season he helped the Cougars to a division two state championship. He's been battling a knee injury this season and had sat out for several games, but when he does play, he's making show stopping plays for CC. He's committed to play at the University of Michigan.

-Merritt Alderink, Zeeland West

The 6'6 senior forward has made a name for himself over the last two years and has helped get the Dux to a 15-6 record this season. Alderink averages 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He's set to play college ball at Indiana State next year.

The other two nominees are Ayden Davis from Onsted and Tyler Ode from Saginaw Heritage.

Members of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) will vote for one of the four finalists. The winner expected to be announced on Monday, March 11.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

