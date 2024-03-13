Watch Now
Boys quarterfinals: Grand Rapids Christian, Zeeland West and Tri-Unity are heading to Breslin

Grand Rapids Christian boy's basketball is heading to the Breslin Center for the Division II state semi-finals
Posted at 11:46 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 23:47:38-04

(WXMI) — Four West Michigan boys basketball teams were eyeing a trip to the Breslin Center. Grand Rapids Christian and Grand Rapids Catholic Central played a tight game. In the end the Eagles are heading to East Lansing behind 18 points from Christian's Nate Johnson.

Grand Rapids Christian 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52

Zeeland West scores in the final seconds and gets 18 points from Mr. Basketball candidate Merritt Alderink to knock off Muskegon 53-52.

Zeeland West 53, Muskegon 52

Covenant Christain's year comes to a close they fall to top-ranked Brandywine 58-34.

Brandywine 58, Covenant Christian 34

Tri-Unity is returning to the Breslin Center with a 65-29 win over St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic.

Tri-Unity 65, Our Lady of the Lake 29

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

