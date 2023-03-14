Boys BB regional roundup: Hamilton advances on tip-in at the buzzer

(FOX 17) — Division 1 at West Ottawa - Muskegon ran out to a 20-point first half lead against East Kentwood, only to see the Falcons crawl back to within five in the third quarter before the Big Reds held on for a 68-48 win to advance to the regional final to play Hudsonville on Wednesday.

Muskegon 68, East Kentwood 48

Division 1 at DeWitt - Kalalamzoo Central forced overtime against East Lansing before falling to the Trojans 51-47 finishing their season at 20-4.

East Lansing 51, Kalamazoo Central 47

Division 1 at DeWitt - Battle Creek Central held off a hard-charging Holt team for a 47-40 win to advance to play East Lansing in the regional final on Wednesday.

Battle Creek Central 47, Holt 40

Division 2 at Vicksburg - South Christian jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-33 win over Niles.

South Christian 72, Niles 33

Division 2 at Vicksburg - Hamilton beat Marshall 63-62 on a tip-in at the buzzer from Austin Osborne. Josh Pugh scored a game-high 27 points for the Red Hawks, JD Degroot led the Hawkeyes, who will play South Christian in the regional final on Wednesday, with 19 points.

Hamilton 63, Marshall 62

Division 2 at Unity Christian - Grand Rapids Christian beat Spring Lake 64-39 to advance to Wednesday's regional final.

GR Christian 64, Spring Lake 39

Division 2 at Unity Christian - The Crusaders looked sharp on their home court in a 70-40 win over Fremont to advance to play Grand Rapids Christian in the regional final.

Unity Christian 70, Fremont 40

Division 3 at Coloma - Hackett Catholic Prep came up short against Brandywine 58-42. The Irish finish the season at 18-7.

Brandywine 58, Hackett Catholic Prep 42

