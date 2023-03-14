Boys BB regional roundup: Hamilton advances on tip-in at the buzzer

(FOX 17) — Division 1 at West Ottawa - Muskegon ran out to a 20-point first half lead against East Kentwood, only to see the Falcons crawl back to within five in the third quarter before the Big Reds held on for a 68-48 win to advance to the regional final to play Hudsonville on Wednesday.
Division 1 at DeWitt - Kalalamzoo Central forced overtime against East Lansing before falling to the Trojans 51-47 finishing their season at 20-4.
Division 1 at DeWitt - Battle Creek Central held off a hard-charging Holt team for a 47-40 win to advance to play East Lansing in the regional final on Wednesday.
Division 2 at Vicksburg - South Christian jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-33 win over Niles.
Division 2 at Vicksburg - Hamilton beat Marshall 63-62 on a tip-in at the buzzer from Austin Osborne. Josh Pugh scored a game-high 27 points for the Red Hawks, JD Degroot led the Hawkeyes, who will play South Christian in the regional final on Wednesday, with 19 points.
Division 2 at Unity Christian - Grand Rapids Christian beat Spring Lake 64-39 to advance to Wednesday's regional final.
Division 2 at Unity Christian - The Crusaders looked sharp on their home court in a 70-40 win over Fremont to advance to play Grand Rapids Christian in the regional final.
Division 3 at Coloma - Hackett Catholic Prep came up short against Brandywine 58-42. The Irish finish the season at 18-7.
