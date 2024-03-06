High school boys basketball regional semi-final recap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central takes down East Kentwood 54-42 to advance to the regional finals.

Forest Hills Central 54, East Kentwood 42

Zeeland West narrowly defeats Northview 44-41.

Zeeland West 44, Northview 41

Grand Rapids Christian rolls past Holland Christian 76-49. Jaylan Ouwinga dropped 24 points.

Grand Rapids Christian 76, Holland Christian 49

Benton Harbor beats Paw Paw 82-48 in the regional semis. The Tigers will now take on GR Christian.

Benton Harbor 82, Paw Paw 48

Schoolcraft wins the regional semi over Watervliet 61-50.

Schoolcraft 61, Watervliet 50

Niles Brandywine defeats Union City 77-43.

Brandywine77, union City 43

