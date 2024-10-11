Blitz Week 7: Teams can inch closer to conference titles. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — Teams can close in on conference titles. Here is where the Blitz will be tonight.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, West Catholic vs. Forest Hills Eastern at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan on FOX 17 News at 10.

Saturday morning, wake up with us! The Blitz begins at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 7 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: West Catholic vs. Forest Hills Eastern, 7:00 p.m.

Blitz Battle: Northview vs. Catholic Central, 7:00 p.m.

OK Red

Grandville vs. Hudsonville, 7:00 p.m.

OK Green

Byron Center vs. Forest Hills Northern, 7:00 p.m.

Reeths Puffer vs. Muskegon, 7:00 p.m.

OK Gold

South Christian vs. Unity Christian, 7:00 p.m.

River Cities Alliance

Coopersville vs. Kenowa Hills., 7:00 p.m.

Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference- West

Portage Central vs. Portage Northern, 7:00 p.m.

Interstate 8 Athletic Conference

Hastings vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 7:00 p.m.

West Michigan Conference- Lakes

Ludington vs. Whitehall, 7:00 p.m.

Fremont vs. Montague, 7:00 p.m.

West Michigan Conference- Rivers

Ravenna vs. North Muskegon, 7:00 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference- Valley

Saugatuck vs. Schoolcraft, 7:00 p.m.

Wolverine Conference

Otsego vs. Plainwell, 7:00 p.m.

Southwest Michigan Football League - Red (8-man)

Gobles vs. Martin, 7:00 p.m.

Southern Central Athletic Association - Red (8-man)

Bellevue vs. Climax-Scotts, 7:00 p.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)