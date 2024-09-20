Blitz Week 4: Conference play gets underway for everyone. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — Conference play gets underway for all West Michigan high school football teams tonight. Some started conference play a week ago and continue this week, other will play their first conference game of the season tonight.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, Byron Center vs. Mona Shores at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. It will be a special night with the Sailor Salute. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan on FOX 17 News at 10.

Saturday morning, wake up with us, our Blitz show will begin at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 3 of high school football with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: Byron Center vs. Mona Shores, 7:00 p.m.

Blitz Battle: Northview vs. East Grand Rapids, 7:00 p.m.

OK Red

Rockford vs. Hudsonville, 7:00 p.m.

Caledonia vs. Grand Haven, 7:00 p.m.

East Kentwood vs. West Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

OK Green

Forest Hills Northern vs. Muskegon, 7:00 p.m.

OK Gold

Forest Hills Central vs. Unity Christian, 7:00 p.m.

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West, 7:00 p.m.

OK Black

Thornapple Kellogg vs. Catholic Central, 7:00 p.m.

OK White

Spring Lake vs. West Catholic, 7:00 p.m.

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Forest Hills Eastern, 7:00 p.m.

River Cities Alliance

Kenowa Hills vs. Cedar Springs, 7:00 p.m.

Central State Activities Assocation

Newaygo vs. Tri County, 7:00 p.m.

West Michigan Conference

Montague vs. Whitehall, 7:00 p.m.

Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Portage Northern, 7:00 p.m.

Battle Creek Central vs. Portage Central, 7:00 p.m.

