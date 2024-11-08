Blitz Week 11: Rematches and district finals on the line. Here is where the Blitz will be tonight

(WXMI) — District finals are tonight in the high school football season. It is the first trophy-raising night for teams across the state.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, Grandville vs. Hudsonville at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita.

Saturday morning, wake up with us! The Blitz begins at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the high school football playoff action with Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: Grandville vs. Hudsonville, 7:00 p.m.

Blitz Battle: Byron Center vs. Mona Shores, 7:00 p.m.

Division 1

Division 2

Mattawan vs. Portage Central, 7:00 p.m.

Division 3

Lowell vs. DeWitt, 7:00 p.m.

Coopersville vs. Forest Hills Central, 7:00 p.m.

Zeeland West vs. St Joseph, 7:00 p.m.

Division 4

South Christian vs. Unity Christian, 7:00 p.m.

Hastings vs. Portland, 7:00 p.m.

Division 5

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. West Catholic, 7:00 p.m.

Berrien Springs vs. Kalamazoo United, 7:00 p.m.

Division 6

Central Montcalm vs. Newaygo, 7:00 p.m.

Division 7

McBain vs. North Muskegon, 7:00 p.m.

