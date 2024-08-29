Blitz Week 1: Games we'll be at across West Michigan

(WXMI) — The high school football season starts today!

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, Whitehall vs. Unity Christian, at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. plus highlights from games all over West Michigan on Thursday night after college football. The first FOX 17 Blitz show will be Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 1 of high school football with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be (this list is subject to change):

Thursday:

Whitehall at Unity Christian, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Whitehall clashes with Unity Christian in Game of the Week

Reeths-Puffer at Forest Hills Central, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Dave Fortino takes over at Forest Hills Central, goals remain the same

Montague at Forest Hills Eastern, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Forest Hills Eastern relying on play in the trenches this fall

Ostego at Coopersville, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Coopersville makes jump to new River Cities Alliance conference

Cass Tech at Rockford, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Rockford ready for gauntlet schedule to start the season

East Grand Rapids at Lowell, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: East Grand Rapids continues to build program

Windsor Holy Names (CN) at Caledonia, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Caledonia relying on veteran QB, young talent in 2024

Belding at Ionia, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Belding excited with players returning in 2024

North Muskegon at Pewamo-Westphalia, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: North Muskegon hopes previous success rolls over into 2024

Oakridge at Orchard View, 7:00 pm

Fruitport at Spring Lake, 7:00 pm

Chelsea at Northview, 7:00 pm

Wyoming at Sparta, 7:00 pm

Friday:

Zeeland West at Muskegon, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Zeeland West veterans ready to win

Muskegon eyes back-to-back state titles

Grand Rapids Christian at South Christian, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: South Christian looks to make a third straight trip to Ford Field

St John Lake Central (IN) at Catholic Central, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Grand Rapids Catholic Central reloads after state championship run

Grand Haven at Stevensville Lakeshore, 7:00 pm

Comstock Park vs Tri County, 7:00 pm

Blitz Preview: Tri-County to fill spots up front for 2024 season

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)