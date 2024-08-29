Blitz Week 1: Games we'll be at across West Michigan

(WXMI) — The high school football season starts today!
FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, Whitehall vs. Unity Christian, at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. plus highlights from games all over West Michigan on Thursday night after college football. The first FOX 17 Blitz show will be Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 1 of high school football with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita.
Here is where our Blitz team will be (this list is subject to change):
Thursday:
Whitehall at Unity Christian, 7:00 pm
Reeths-Puffer at Forest Hills Central, 7:00 pm
Montague at Forest Hills Eastern, 7:00 pm
Ostego at Coopersville, 7:00 pm
Cass Tech at Rockford, 7:00 pm
East Grand Rapids at Lowell, 7:00 pm
Windsor Holy Names (CN) at Caledonia, 7:00 pm
Belding at Ionia, 7:00 pm
North Muskegon at Pewamo-Westphalia, 7:00 pm
Oakridge at Orchard View, 7:00 pm
Fruitport at Spring Lake, 7:00 pm
Chelsea at Northview, 7:00 pm
Wyoming at Sparta, 7:00 pm
Friday:
Zeeland West at Muskegon, 7:00 pm
Grand Rapids Christian at South Christian, 7:00 pm
St John Lake Central (IN) at Catholic Central, 7:00 pm
Grand Haven at Stevensville Lakeshore, 7:00 pm
Comstock Park vs Tri County, 7:00 pm
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)