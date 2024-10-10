Blitz Top 10 - Week 7: Top teams all won in Week 6, stay put in Top 10

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 7

1. Mona Shores (50)

2. Unity Christian (43)

3. Byron Center (40)

T-4 Zeeland West (34)

T-4. Hudsonville (34)

6. Rockford (18)

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12)

8. West Catholic (7)

9. Northview (6)

10. Forest Hills Central (5)

Others receiving votes:

Forest Hills Eastern (4), Portage Northern (4), Grandville (3),

Thomas Cook

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Zeeland West

4. Byron Center

5. Hudsonville

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Rockford

8. West Catholic

9. Forest Hills Eastern

10. Northview

Remi Monaghan

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Byron Center

4. Zeeland West

5. Northview

6. Hudsonville

7. Portage Northern

8. Grandville

9. West Catholic

10. Forest Hills Central

Bret Bakita

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Byron Center

4. Zeeland West

5. Hudsonville

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Rockford

8. Northview

9. Forest Hills Eastern

10. Forest Hills Central

Jason Hutton

1. Mona Shores

2. Byron Center

3. Hudsonville

4. Unity Christian

5. Zeeland West

6. Rockford

7. Muskegon

8. Grandville

9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

10. Northview

Snooze2You

1. Mona Shores

2. Hudsonville

3. Byron Center

4. Unity Christian

5. Zeeland West

6. Rockford

7. Muskegon

8. Forest Hills Central

9. West Catholic

10. Northview

