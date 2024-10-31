Blitz Top 10 - Week 10: Playoffs have arrived, here are the top teams in West Michigan

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 10

1. Mona Shores (47)

2. Unity Christian (46)

3. Byron Center (38)

4. Hudsonville (34)

5. Zeeland West (33)

6. Northview (23)

7. Rockford (18)

8. Forest Hills Central (15)

9. West Catholic (10)

10. Grandville (8)

Other receiving votes:

Belding (2), Paw Paw (1)

Thomas Cook

1. Unity Christian

2. Mona Shores

3. Zeeland West

4. Byron Center

5. Hudsonville

6. Northview

7. Rockford

8. Forest Hills Central

9. Grandville

10. West Catholic

Remi Monaghan

1. Mona Shores

2. Unity Christian

3. Byron Center

4. Northview

5. Zeeland West

6. Hudsonville

7. Grandville

8. West Catholic

9. Forest Hills Central

10. Paw Paw

Bret Bakita

1. Unity Christian

2. Mona Shores

3. Byron Center

4. Zeeland West

5. Hudsonville

6. Northview

7. Rockford

8. Forest Hills Central

9. Belding

10. West Catholic

Jason Hutton

1. Unity Christian

2. Mona Shores

3. Hudsonville

4. Byron Center

5. Zeeland West

6. Rockford

7. Northview

8. Forest Hills Central

9. West Catholic

10. Grandville

Snooze2You

1. Mona Shores

2. Hudsonville

3. Byron Center

4. Unity Christian

5. Zeeland West

6. Rockford

7. Forest Hills Central

8. West Catholic

9. Northview

10. Grandville

