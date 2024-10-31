Blitz Top 10 - Week 10: Playoffs have arrived, here are the top teams in West Michigan

The FOX 17 Blitz Top 10 - Week 10
1. Mona Shores (47)
2. Unity Christian (46)
3. Byron Center (38)
4. Hudsonville (34)
5. Zeeland West (33)
6. Northview (23)
7. Rockford (18)
8. Forest Hills Central (15)
9. West Catholic (10)
10. Grandville (8)
Other receiving votes:
Belding (2), Paw Paw (1)
Thomas Cook
1. Unity Christian
2. Mona Shores
3. Zeeland West
4. Byron Center
5. Hudsonville
6. Northview
7. Rockford
8. Forest Hills Central
9. Grandville
10. West Catholic
Remi Monaghan
1. Mona Shores
2. Unity Christian
3. Byron Center
4. Northview
5. Zeeland West
6. Hudsonville
7. Grandville
8. West Catholic
9. Forest Hills Central
10. Paw Paw
Bret Bakita
1. Unity Christian
2. Mona Shores
3. Byron Center
4. Zeeland West
5. Hudsonville
6. Northview
7. Rockford
8. Forest Hills Central
9. Belding
10. West Catholic
Jason Hutton
1. Unity Christian
2. Mona Shores
3. Hudsonville
4. Byron Center
5. Zeeland West
6. Rockford
7. Northview
8. Forest Hills Central
9. West Catholic
10. Grandville
Snooze2You
1. Mona Shores
2. Hudsonville
3. Byron Center
4. Unity Christian
5. Zeeland West
6. Rockford
7. Forest Hills Central
8. West Catholic
9. Northview
10. Grandville
