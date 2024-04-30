Blitz roundup: Mattawan baseball, Byron Center soccer win to start the week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mattawan baseball swept Forest Hills Eastern on Monday in their doubleheader at Davenport.

The Wildcats won game one 5-2 after a single from Daniel Barnas brought in Troy Scarff in the 4th. And then in the 6th inning, Tyson Stratton blasted the ball to the center field wall to bring in two of his teammates.

They beat FHE 10-7 in the second game after scoring seven runs in the top of the 6th inning.

