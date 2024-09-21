Blitz Roundup: Conference play rolls into Week Four

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blitz rolls on into week four of the high school football season. Here are scores from games across West Michigan from Friday night.
Mona Shores 14, Byron Center 12
Muskegon 47, Forest Hills Northern 28
East Kentwood 21, West Ottawa 7
Caledonia 36, Grand Haven 28
Hudsonville 28, Rockford 21
Northview 31, East Grand Rapids 27
GR Catholic Central 41, Thornapple Kellogg 6
Zeeland West 28, Zeeland East 13
Unity Christian 43, Forest Hills Central 20
West Catholic 28, Spring Lake 25
Forest Hills Eastern 51, Grand Rapids Christian 6
Whitehall 42, Montague 7
Cedar Springs 35, Kenowa Hills 28
Newaygo vs. Tri-County - postponed due to a player injury, will resume play at noon on Saturday.
PC Northern 59, BC Lakeview 7
PC Central 38, BC Central 6
