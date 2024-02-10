Blitz report: GR Christian stays atop of the White, beating Northview 54-43

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian holds on to the first place in the OK White with a 54-43 win over Northview. Jaylan Ouwinga led the way with 17 points for the Eagles.
Muskegon takes down Reeths-Puffer 48-28 after previously falling to the Rockets two weeks ago.
North Muskegon boys move to 18-0 this season after beating Covenant Christian 62-54.
Hudsonville boys earn a big win over East Kentwood. 56-48 the final.
Wyoming High School honored long time head coach Tom VanderKlay for his 400th career win. The Wolves also beat Union 79-35.
West Catholic girls marches past Holland Christian 41-19.
Rockford girls travel to Grandville to start the weekend and kick things off with a 62-27 win.
Zeeland West girls earn a rivalry win over Zeeland East, 46-35.
