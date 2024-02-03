Blitz Report: Catholic Central boys & girls sweep South Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Central boys basketball takes down South Christian on their home court. Durral Brooks led the way with 30 points, Jordan McCoy contributed with 16 points.

Catholic Central 58, South Christian 46

Coopersville boys continue to dominate the OK Blue. The Broncos beat Holland Christian 53-34.

Coopersville 53, Holland Christian 34

Allendale boys fall to Unity Christian. The Saders take down the Falcons 71-44.

Unity Christian 71, Allendale 44

Sparta boys hockey earn a win in their annual 'Pink in the Rink' game. Spartans win 6-1 over Kalamazoo.

Sparta 6, Kalamazoo 1

Cedar Springs girls beat Kenowa Hills 47-37.

Cedar Springs 47, Kenowa Hills 37

South Christian girls fall to Catholic Central 54-32.

Catholic Central 54, South Christian 32

Zeeland West gets back in the win column, beating Wyoming 46-37.

Zeeland West 46, Wyoming 37

Northpointe Christian narrowly takes down Belding 52-48.

Northpointe Christian 52, Belding 48

