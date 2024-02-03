Blitz Report: Catholic Central boys & girls sweep South Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Central boys basketball takes down South Christian on their home court. Durral Brooks led the way with 30 points, Jordan McCoy contributed with 16 points.
Coopersville boys continue to dominate the OK Blue. The Broncos beat Holland Christian 53-34.
Allendale boys fall to Unity Christian. The Saders take down the Falcons 71-44.
Sparta boys hockey earn a win in their annual 'Pink in the Rink' game. Spartans win 6-1 over Kalamazoo.
Cedar Springs girls beat Kenowa Hills 47-37.
South Christian girls fall to Catholic Central 54-32.
Zeeland West gets back in the win column, beating Wyoming 46-37.
Northpointe Christian narrowly takes down Belding 52-48.
