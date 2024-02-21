Blitz Recap: Ottawa Hills boys, Wayland girls earn come back wins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the final week of the regular season for boys basketball, the girls have two weeks left, and hockey regionals have started. Here are highlights from the games we covered on Tuesday night.

Ottawa Hills boys beat Catholic Central 74-63, dishing the Cougars their first home loss since 2016. Craig Hureskin led all scorers with 24 points.

Reeths-Puffer boys took down Zeeland East 71-66.

Godwin Heights boys earned a conference win against Belding 49-38.

Wayland girls earned a comeback win against South Christian. Final score 51-44.

Forest Hills Northern girls narrowly beat East Grand Rapids 43-40.

Rockford girls earn another OK Red win over West Ottawa 70-54. The Rams win the OK Red conference title.

Grandville hockey earns a regional quarterfinal win against Kenowa Hills, 6-4. The Bulldogs will play Byron Center in the semis on Saturday at Griff's Georgetown.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

