Blitz Recap: GR Christian earns back to back district titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian earns back to back district titles after beating South Christian 52-49.

GR Christian 52, South Christian 49

Catholic Central downs Wyoming Lee 63-56 and is now headed to the regional semi finals.

GR Catholic Central 63, Wyoming Lee 56

Northview boys are district champions once again after taking down Coopersville 58-51.

Northview 58, Coopersville 51

East Kentwood takes down Byron Center 56-45.

East Kentwood 56, Byron Center 45

Forest Hills Central narrowly beats Caledonia 52-50 for the district crown.

Forest Hills Central 52, Caledonia 50

