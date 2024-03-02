Watch Now
Blitz Recap: GR Christian earns back to back district titles

Remi Monaghan
Posted at 11:42 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 23:42:18-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian earns back to back district titles after beating South Christian 52-49.

GR Christian 52, South Christian 49

Catholic Central downs Wyoming Lee 63-56 and is now headed to the regional semi finals.

GR Catholic Central 63, Wyoming Lee 56

Northview boys are district champions once again after taking down Coopersville 58-51.

Northview 58, Coopersville 51

East Kentwood takes down Byron Center 56-45.

East Kentwood 56, Byron Center 45

Forest Hills Central narrowly beats Caledonia 52-50 for the district crown.

Forest Hills Central 52, Caledonia 50

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

