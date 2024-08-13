Blitz Preview: Zeeland West veterans ready to win

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland West football is coming off a 9-6 season where the Dux made it all the way to the state semi final. A bitter sweet ending against Forest Hills Central, who went on to win it all, but they hope to make another deep run this year.

Led by long time head coach John Shillito, their powerhouse, wing-T offense will be a staple in the program once again. Senior Trey Sloothaak has moved into the quarterback position for his final season at West and is ready for the challenge.

"I was quarterback on JV and freshman so I'm just getting used to doing it again but it should be a good opportunity for me," said Sloothak.

Also back on the field this season is middle linebacker and running back, Isaac Vanderwaag. His main goal is just to stay healthy for the entire season. His sophomore year ended early due to a broken arm, and junior year was cut short during week nine after breaking his leg. It was tough for him to not be able to play in the playoffs but he's excited to get rolling this season.

"We've got five returning players, three are starters on defense and I think that's nice because we have a lot of leaders on the field. And the others really just feed off of that," said VanderZwaag.

The Dux will start their season on Friday August 30th on the road against Muskegon at 7pm.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

