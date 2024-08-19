PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern football returns four starters to their offensive line, along with other veteran skill players in hopes of another successful season.

The Huskies are led by fourth year Head Coach, Kurt Twichell, who says that his team will be able to do just about anything when they take the field.

Blitz Preview: Portage Northern's O-line full of experience

"We're an option team just as much as anyone else. We'll throw the ball pre-snap, post-snap with our reads and even with some of our newer personnel, we still feel like we can do the things that can make us successful. Obviously you tweak things year to year based on who you have," said Twichell.

One of those returning linemen is Greg Patrick. The junior left tackle feels confident in their ability to force first downs in short yardage an

"We have a lot of guys that played a lot of snaps so they know what it looks like and how practice should look to continue on the success that we've had. So I really think the leadership will help in that aspect," said Patrick.

The Huskies will kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29th at Orchard Lake St. Marys.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)