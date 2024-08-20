Blitz Preview: Portage Central reloads for 2024 season

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Central football is reloading their roster this season after graduating 25 seniors, but the Mustangs are confident that they'll make it back to the playoffs.

Led by long time Head Coach, Mick Enders, PC will have a few familiar faces on offense this season. Senior Payton Porter returns at quarterback, and Jase Brookens will be back on the line.

"I just know that I have guys around me that I can trust and the guys that are coming up have been working really hard at practice," said Porter.

They finished last season 8-2 after only winning four games the year before. Brookens says that they felt like they proved a lot of people wrong and used that feeling to fuel them through the season.

"Everyone doubted us, I feel like, throughout the whole year. We just have to put that in one year and out the other. We definitely did use it as fuel though. It feels great to go out and beat a team after everyone thought you would lose," said Brookens.

Portage Central will travel to East Lansing to take on the Trojans on Thursday, August 29th for their first game of the 2024 season.

