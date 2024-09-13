GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grandville football will travel to Rockford on Friday night for the OK Red opener. The Bulldogs are 0-2 after going up against two very tough opponents, while the Rams are 2-0 this season with wins against Cass Tech and Muskegon.

Rockford says that even with a new quarterback, Brayden Daniels has been in this program for four years and is no stranger to their offense. He credits his lessons from former quarterback Drake Irwin on his ability to be comfortable under center.

Blitz Preview: OK Red showdown between Grandville and Rockford

For the Dogs, they're going to focus on executing in the 4th quarter. During their first two games against Pickerington (OH) North and Davison, they fell short in the final quarter and they'll look to play through till the final minute if they want to beat Rockford.

Kickoff is set for 7pm at Ralph Munger stadium. We will have full highlights and post game reaction on the Blitz.

