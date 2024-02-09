Blitz Preview: Northview and Grand Rapids Christian play for the first time Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boys OK-White is separated by one game heading into Friday's action with Northview at 8-0 and Grand Rapids Christian at 7-1. The two teams have yet to play this year because the weather postponed the first game. Now they'll place twice in six days it will go a long way in deciding who wins the conference. The Eagles and Wildcats game has also been moved to Calvin University.

Grand Rapids Christian is looking to bounce back in a big way.

"It's really just preparing us for the postseason. As the season is winding down, we've got about six weeks left in the regular season, so I love the fact that you have to be win multiple games in a week in order to advance. So I look at this as just great preparation to get us ready for the postseason but also an opportunity for us to win a conference championship," Eagles head coach Eric Taylor said.

"It's a big game, we're pretty prepared for it. The coaches have done a great job getting us ready for it. We're just ready to go into the game and compete at a high level," Grand Rapids Chrisitan guard Eric Taylor said.

Northview is still unbeaten in the OK-White and wants to keep it that way.

"It's great, I think a lot of high school players never get this experience so I think to be able to do this, I'm very grateful for it. And I think all of our guys are grateful to play at an atmosphere like this," Wildcats head coach David Chana said.

"I think it's the culture we have. Just one day at a time. Trying to get better every day. It's something we've done over the past few years. Just really trying to compete and work, work, work," Northview guard EJ Ryans said.

We'll have all the highlights on the FOX 17 Blitz Friday night.