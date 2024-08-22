Blitz Preview: North Muskegon hopes previous success rolls over into 2024

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — The bitter loss against Menominee in the division seven state semi final still sits in the minds of some players at North Muskegon. Just one game stood between the Norsemen and a trip to Ford Field and they came up just short.

Now returning the majority of their offensive starters, minus their quarterback, North thinks they have a chance to make another deep run.

“This senior class is, what I would say, one of the best to ever come out of North Muskegon. There are definitely high expectations,” said senior linebacker Charlie Meyers.

Head Coach Larry Witham has been the long time leader for the Norsemen and says that the 2024 team will look similar to how it has in years past.

Kevin Lepper Larry Witham, North Muskegon head football coach

"I think we'll be known for speed and tenacity. They're going to be very, very fast. We have a good group of seniors that have been outstanding leaders since they arrived on campus. And I don't foresee that changing this season," said Witham.

North Muskegon will travel to Pewamo-Westphalia for their season opening on Thursday, August 29th at 7pm.

