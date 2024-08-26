Blitz Preview: Martin wants to 3-peat as state champs

MARTIN, Mich. — Expectations for Martin football couldn't be higher. The Clippers are coming off back to back state championships in 8-player division one. They've also been in the state semi final for the last four years. They want to make it three in a row in 2024.

The Clippers are confident in the possibility of heading back to the Superior Dome this season because of the amount of experience they bring back. The majority of their defensive starters were only sophomores last season and now know what it's like to play under those bright lights.

"I just hope that they can be as physical and as knowledgeable about knowing out plays as they were last year," said senior lineman Jonathan Owen.

Remi Monaghan Martin football 2024

Martin also brings back their quarterback, Gavin Meyers, who helped earn the Clippers two touchdowns in the final minute and 15 seconds of that title game. They were down 20 points to start the 4th quarter that night.

Head Coach Brad Blauvelt enters his 7th season and says the experience is key.

"Everyone knows what to do at this point. We had a bunch of sophomores playing in that state championship game. And then we had some guys that were behind our really good guys that will now get a chance to show what they've got this year. I'm really excited for that," said Blauvelt.

The Clippers will start their season on Saturday, August 31st at home against Harlan Christian School (IN) starting at 3pm.

