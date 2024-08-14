Blitz Preview: Grand Rapids Catholic Central reloads after state championship run

(WXMI) — Thomas Cook sits down with Bret Bakita and Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster after the Cougars won the Division 5 state championship last year.

"Anytime you have a special season your senior class is pretty special as well. The group of guys that they were, they were really a close-knit group and a group. They were enjoyable to be around all the time," Kolster said. "I think you hear that from a lot of coaches that have successful seasons, that's what they say about their kids. They're good players but they're great people. You learn a ton from kids like that and families like that."

The Cougars lost starting quarterback Connor Wolf who is now at Eastern Illinois and do-it-all skill player Kellen Russell-Dixon who's at Grand Valley.

"The clear visual one is quarterback but I think offensive line is really the most important one for us within the program. We feel good about all of our guys that are playing these positions right now but there is a reality to it that experience matters and that's what we don't really have in those positions," Kolster said.

Catholic Central will be hosting Lake Central (IN) in week one and St. Thomas More (ONT) in week two before traveling to play Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.

"There is nowhere to hide. You've got to play great completion - really good schools - and teams that have similar goals to us. That's where it becomes fun. It's fun to play great people and we'll definitely be in those situations right away," Kolster said.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosts Lake Central (IN) to start the season on Friday, August 30th at 7:00 p.m.

