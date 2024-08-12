Blitz Preview: Byron Center returns key skill players in 2024

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — After finishing last season with a 10-2 record, Byron Center football has set their expectations high for this year. Their final loss was in the regional final to East Lansing, after having had a 14-7 lead at the half. Seniors on this years team say that they think about that game often and how it could've been so different.

"We did pretty good last year but we had two slip ups which costs us big time. Especially in that East Lansing game. That's what we're going to focus on this year is just not getting ahead of ourselves and taking this game as serious as possible," said Landon Tungate, the Bulldogs senior quarterback.

Remi Monaghan Landon Tungate at Byron Center practice

While they did have several starters graduate, they return a few key skill players on offense who have played together for many years. Isaac Lee is a senior receiver who has started the last three seasons for Byron Center and wants to make another deep playoff run with guys he knows super well.

"We've been growing up playing with each other, playing against each other and we do lose some key guys on the line but I think with all of our returners at the skill positions, we'll be fine. And this is what we've been working for our whole childhood, to play together on those Friday nights as seniors. And hopefully go as far as we did last year, or even farther," said Lee.

Head Coach Marc Cisco had been the head of the program since 2009 and has a 103-49 record with the Bulldogs. They will open their season on Thursday, August 29th on the road at Battle Creek Central.

