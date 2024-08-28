Blitz: Plays of the Week, Blitz Boss decided by your vote each week

(WXMI) — The FOX 17 Blitz kicks off this Saturday, August 31st at 9:00 a.m. Each Saturday morning, Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita will pick a Blitz Boss and top play from the week.

Then the vote is up to you!

After the show you can vote on our website as to who you think the Blitz Boss and top play should be. Voting will remain open each week until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The winners each week will be announced in our 6:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. show.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

