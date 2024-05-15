Blitz: Hudsonville softball, Rockford boys lacrosse pick up Tuesday night wins

(WXMI) — Hudsonville defeated East Kentwood on the softball diamond 10-0 in game one and 10-1 in game two. The Eagles remain undefeated on the season.
Hudsonville scored twice off singles from Tessa Heffelbower and Ava Gardner to give the Hawks an early 2-0 lead. Hudsonville's scoring would continue in the second inning with five runs to take a 7-0 lead. Elly Koopman blasted a near home run scoring two runner to make it 9-0. Hudsonville went on to win game one 10-0. They took game two as well 10-1.
The Rockford Rams boys lacrosse team remains near-perfect after beating Vicksburg 13-6. The Rams got off to a hot start scoring 6 goals in the first quarter. Rockford enters the final game of the season with only one loss. They face Hartland on Wednesday night to close the season.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)