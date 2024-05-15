Blitz: Hudsonville softball, Rockford boys lacrosse pick up Tuesday night wins

(WXMI) — Hudsonville defeated East Kentwood on the softball diamond 10-0 in game one and 10-1 in game two. The Eagles remain undefeated on the season.

Hudsonville scored twice off singles from Tessa Heffelbower and Ava Gardner to give the Hawks an early 2-0 lead. Hudsonville's scoring would continue in the second inning with five runs to take a 7-0 lead. Elly Koopman blasted a near home run scoring two runner to make it 9-0. Hudsonville went on to win game one 10-0. They took game two as well 10-1.

Hudsonville 10, East Kentwood 0

The Rockford Rams boys lacrosse team remains near-perfect after beating Vicksburg 13-6. The Rams got off to a hot start scoring 6 goals in the first quarter. Rockford enters the final game of the season with only one loss. They face Hartland on Wednesday night to close the season.

Rockford 13, Vicksburg 6

